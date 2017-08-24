Your Healthy Family: Discussing suicidal thoughts

Many experts say that while discussing suicidal thoughts can be hard, we will never plant the idea of suicide in a teens mind by discussing it.

As part of Your Health Family and commitment to keep the conversation going around improving mental health awareness and reducing teen suicide in our community, we have another Mental Health Minute from Mayfield Counseling in Colorado Springs.

Many groups in our community are working hard to help teens realize they are not alone and to combat the teen suicide clusters we have seen in our communities. Trevor Shirin, with Mayfield Counseling says it's important to keep the conversation going, and to make sure and do it in a helpful way.

“One misconception that we may have about suicide is that somebody who is suicidal just wants to die and that it lasts forever, and we have found to be true is that.”

Trevor says behaviors to look for that can lead to thoughts of suicide are low self esteem, isolation, low self worth, and even sleep deprivation. However if addressed it can often be resolved.

“Suicide is often transient which means that it doesn't last for very long and certainly doesn't always last forever. It's treatable and If you get care from a therapist it can really help somebody is having suicidal thoughts.”

Many experts say that while discussing suicidal thoughts can be hard, we will never plant the idea of suicide in a teens mind by discussing it. Trevor says, “It's important for us to have conversations about suicide in a helpful way. As we talk about suicide it can be a very uncomfortable and difficult conversation to have but it's important for you to know that you're not alone. There are a lot of great resources out there that can use and there are a lot of therapists especially in the Springs that are willing to offer care.”