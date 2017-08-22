Quantcast

Train hits and critically injures man.

Train hits and critically injures man.

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police officers said a train hit and critically injured a man south of downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The train severed the person's leg, leaving him in critical condition. Police said the victim is in his twenties.

It happened at near the intersection of S. Nevada Ave. and E. Mills St., which was closed down as police searched the area for evidence.

