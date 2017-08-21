Your Healthy Family: Safety and dangers of eclipse for eyes

Here in southern Colorado there is no amount of time during today’s eclipse when it's safe to look at without eclipse glasses says Dr. Richard Davidson.

Today's solar eclipse is the news of the day. In case you haven't heard by now and even if you have, we want to go over the safety tips for viewing the eclipse again, to make sure you keep yourself and other members of your family safe in terms of their vision.

Regular sunglasses or doubling or tripling up on regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes from the sun.

Here in southern Colorado there is no amount of time during today’s eclipse when it's safe to look at without eclipse glasses says dr. Richard Davidson, with the UCHealth Eye Center.

"Because Colorado Springs is not going to be completely covered by the moon you'll get about 89% or 90% of totality it is actually potentially more dangerous. More dangerous in the sense that you could have more exposed sun. The bottom line is you never want to look directly at the sun. It’s so very important if you're looking at the eclipse to look at either indirectly through a pinhole projection system, or using approved safety glasses."

It's also very important for parents to make sure kids understand what's at risk says Dr. Davidson.

"The important thing to do is really speak with your children this morning, ahead of time to make sure they really understand the dangers of looking into the sun. The danger and potential eye damage is nothing they can play around with. They really could be taking a risk of permanent vision loss. You don't want to scare them too much, but you also want to make sure that they really understand that this is something that shouldn't be played around with."

What kind of vision loss are we talking about? Dr. Davidson explains, “The type of vision loss we're talking about is not permanent blindness in the sense that you would lose all your vision. You could lose a portion of your central vision, and depending on how long you stared at the sun would determine how much you lost. What would happen is if you had this type of vision loss, you would see something right in the center of your vision. Clear vision would be missing, it would either be black or you would just be completely out of focus."

Finally if you or someone you know does experience vision problems after viewing the eclipse Monday make sure they see a retina specialist to be evaluated.