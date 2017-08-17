Your Healthy Family: Southern Colorado non-profit partners with Delta Dental Foundation to fight tooth decay in kids

The Delta Dental Foundation of Colorado is teamed up with the South Eastern Colorado Area Health Education Center in Pueblo, also known as SECAHEC.

Jasime Hall is a volunteer with SECAHEC and takes the Delta Dental Foundation’s Cavities Get Around Campaign into the Pueblo community.

"I go to the WIC office which is the Women Infant and Children's Center. It’s a food program for people that are in need. I go there and I discuss how to keep children teeth health with the Delta Dental campaign. The main point we try to get across is baby teeth matter, less sugar and more water. Most people don't think baby teeth matter since they fall out, but it's actually very important because cavities can spread from baby teeth to adult teeth. Less sugar means limit the sugary drinks to meal time, and then more water means serving more water especially at bedtime and that really helps prevent cavities.'

Jasmine says she has seen the difference the Cavities Get Around Campaign can make in people's lives.

“I spoke with one mother who had really bad cavities as a child, and then after I gave her the three key messages, I saw her a couple weeks later and she said ‘thank you for all the information’. She said her family made huge changes in her children's diet. She also thanked me for recommending they to go to a dentist. She's been really successful with eliminating sugar out of her kids diets as well as hers.”

The message of cutting way down on sugary drinks is especially important during back to school time says Jasmine.

“The energy drinks and sports drinks and all the stuff that are labeled healthy, we need to make sure and raise awareness that there is a lot of sugar in those drinks. If you really want juice and those kind of drinks in your children's diet, and make sure and dilute them. I also try to give parents other ideas like fruit infused water if their children don't like water. That sweetens water naturally without all the sugar additives.”

Through funds from the Delta Dental Foundation, SECAHEC has also been involved in Pueblo elementary schools, by installing water bottle filling stations giving kids easier access to water and discouraging theme from sugary drinks in vending machines.