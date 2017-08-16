Colorado Springs Albertsons become Safeway locations

The Albertsons grocery store on Union Blvd. officially turned into a Safeway location on Aug. 16, 2017.

All Albertsons grocery stores in Colorado Springs are now Safeway stores following a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

The re-branding of the stores follows a merger between Safeway and Albertsons in 2014, and a decision to rebrand the stores under one label.

In addition to the name change, there will be remodeling efforts to the three Colorado Springs locations. Those upgrades are expected to cost nearly $6 million to update flooring, exteriors, and to offer new products.

The stores at 7055 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 8750 N. Union Blvd. and 4405 Centennial Blvd. are included in the changes.