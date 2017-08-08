Your Healthy Family: UCHealth partners with Broncos and Rockies for nursing moms

Partnerships between UCHealth and local professional sports teams is working to make nursing mothers are more comfortable at sporting events.

We are finishing up our week of stories for World Breastfeeding Week. So far we have highlighted the importance of breastfeeding, the difference between breast milk and formula, local support groups for new moms, and the importance and health benefits of donor breast milk for babies and moms who need it for a variety of reasons.

In our final story we look at how partnerships between UCHealth and local professional sports teams is working to make nursing mothers are more comfortable at sporting events. This latest effort puts Colorado in a league of it’s own when it comes to helping breastfeeding moms nurse their babies in convenient privacy.

UCHealth has installed brand new nursing suites in the main concourses at Coors Field and Mile High Stadium. These new nursing suites make Denver the first and only city in the country to offer nursing suites in all downtown professional sports venues.

These unique benefits for nursing moms is a way that UCHealth is really putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to a proactive approach to health care that benefits the entire community. The new suites, were built through a partnership with UCHealth, the Colorado Rockies and the Denver Broncos.

If you have any questions about breastfeeding make sure to follow up with your doctor, or any of the lactation specialists with UCHealth in Colorado Springs, Denver and across the state.

If you missed any of the Your Healthy Family stories this week as part of World Breastfeeding Week, you will find links to them below.

