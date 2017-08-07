Fort Carson hosts annual blood drive today

Quantcast

It's time to roll up your sleeves and donate blood to help our troops! Fort Carson is kicking off their annual blood drive this morning and they need your help. 

The blood goes directly to our wounded warriors and will be on a plane headed to our troops just 72 hours after the event ends. 

While the priority is of course our wounded warriors overseas the drive also supports both military members and their families around the world. This includes military hospitals, ships, combat support hospitals and even medics on the front line. 

"I've  seen the good, the bad and ugly of it," said Head Recruiter of the Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center Deylon Douglas, "I know how important it is to have adequate blood supply down there, to make sure that if something does happen they're taken care of."

Last year over 400 people came out to donate. They're hoping to have the same turnout this year. 

Anybody 17 and older can donate that has access to post. The process will take anywhere from 30-45 minutes. Just be sure to bring your ID! 

The event takes place in the William Bill Reed Special Events Center from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. It's a three day event, so you can stop by through Wednesday.

