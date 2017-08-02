Full concert lineup announced for Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair released its full and final concert lineup Wednesday.

The fair, which starts on Aug. 25 and runs through Sept. 4, has announced the additions of several new acts to its lineup in addition to headliners ZZ Top and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

The fair added country musician Joe Diffe and Bad Company lead singer Brian Howe to the lineup.

Diffe will perform Aug. 25 on the Budweiser Rodeo Arena Stage and Howe will perform there the next night as well.

Colorado State Fair Headliners Concert Schedule Performer Date and time Location Gabriel Iglesias Friday, Aug. 25, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center Joe Diffe Friday, Aug. 25, 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Rodeo Arena Brian Howe Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Rodeo Arena Gary Allan Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center ZZ Top Friday, Sept. 1, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center Skillet Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center Hunter Hayes Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center

