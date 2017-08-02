Quantcast

Full concert lineup announced for Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO -

The Colorado State Fair released its full and final concert lineup Wednesday.

The fair, which starts on Aug. 25 and runs through Sept. 4, has announced the additions of several new acts to its lineup in addition to headliners ZZ Top and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

The fair added country musician Joe Diffe and Bad Company lead singer Brian Howe to the lineup.

Diffe will perform Aug. 25 on the Budweiser Rodeo Arena Stage and Howe will perform there the next night as well.

Colorado State Fair Headliners Concert Schedule
Performer Date and time Location
Gabriel Iglesias Friday, Aug. 25, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center
Joe Diffe Friday, Aug. 25, 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Rodeo Arena
Brian Howe Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Rodeo Arena
Gary Allan Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center
ZZ Top Friday, Sept. 1, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center
Skillet Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center
Hunter Hayes Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:00 p.m. Southwest Motors Events Center

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

CLICK HERE for more information about the fair.

