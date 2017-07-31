Your Healthy Family: World Breastfeeding Week, UCHealth Facebook Live Tuesday Aug. 1st

Tuesday August 1st, kicks off World Breastfeeding Week 2017. This week in Your Healthy Family we will be doing stories everyday highlighting the importance of breastfeeding, and the resources available in our community to moms and their babies.

Tuesday at 11am, there will be a Facebook live, hosted by UCHealth Memorial. Leading the live question and answer will be Kezia Hagiwara, a registered nurse and internationally board certified lactation consultant at UCHealth Memorial North.

Kezia loves the chance she has everyday to work with new moms and their babies. "I get to see new moms and babies and help them latch one for the first time, and help them before they go home to make sure their baby is getting enough milk. I let them know what resources Memorial offers for them to come back and get help. Let's be honest breastfeeding doesn't start as soon as the baby is born, and it doesn't end at discharge, so what new parents really need is support afterwords."

One kind of support Kezia takes part in are one on one outpatient lactation consultations, that she says are generally covered by insurance. "You can come see me and sit down in my office for an hour hour and a half one on one, it’s hands on. That way you've gone home and maybe gotten a little bit more sleep and you're ready to accept a little more knowledge, that's the time to come in and see me and get a little more assistance."

If you would like to ask questions to a lactation specialist, Tuesday’s Facebook live on the UCHealth Facebook page is the perfect chance says Kezia. "Generally new moms always want to know ‘how do I know my baby is getting enough milk’, because we can't measure it. They also always want to know to prevent sore nipples, and where they can go to get help and what sort of resources that we have in the community. My big thing is I want to focus on how can we support moms meet their breastfeeding goals, that's my job as lactation consultant. I'm not here to nurse your baby, or tell you how exactly to breastfeed, or tell you how it's going to work out for you, I'm just here to support you and meet your goals."

You can find the Facebook live Tuesday August 1st, 2017 on the UCHealth Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/uchealthorg/