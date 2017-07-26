Tickets now on sale for Pueblo to Denver flights

Tickets went on sale Wednesday for the first daily jet service at the Pueblo Memorial Airport since the late 1990s.

The City of Pueblo announced in June that SkyWest Airlines will begin offering daily flights from Pueblo to DIA starting December 1.

SkyWest will operate 12 round trip flights per week for United Express on a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200 jet.

The flights were made possible through an Essential Air Service contract, which help offset the cost of offering service to smaller regional airports.

According to Pueblo Airport Director of Aviation Ian Turner, the flights are scheduled to depart Pueblo at 6:10 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.

Flights arriving at the airport are scheduled to arrive at 1:05 p.m. and 9:05 p.m.

Turner said the fares should average around $70.