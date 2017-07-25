U.S. Forest Service, SuperTanker reach agreement

The U.S. Forest service has announced it has reached an agreement with the Colorado Springs-based SuperTanker to help fight wildfires.

The 18-month temporary agreement is not a contract, but it will allow the Forest Service to call on the SuperTanker to fight fires on Forest Service land if requested.

The Boeing 747 has twice the capacity of the next biggest aerial tanker and is capable of delivering single, or multiple drops, of nearly 20,000 gallons of water or fire retardant.

According to Jim Wheeler, President and CEO of Global SuperTanker, the plane can also fly 600 miles-per-hour, meaning it can be called out to fight fires anywhere in the Western U.S., and be there in less than three hours.

The FAA granted approval for the plane in September and the U.S. Interagency Airtanker Board approved it to fight fires burning on federal land in January.