Your Healthy Family: Dental approaches for different ages

With oral health awareness month in June behind us, it's important to keep a focus year around on the health of your mouth. It's also important for different age groups to focus on different things, says Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs.

"There are all different age brackets and teeth were designed to last a lifetime. And lifetimes are getting longer and longer these days. Dental age groups can be broken down from infancy all the way to seniors, and everything in between. For example a newborn that has teeth erupting at 16 or 18 months we certainly want to be aware of having parents send a crying child to bed with apple juice in a bottle continuously, that can rot baby teeth.”

For parents putting a focus on your kids oral health at the expense of their own, that can lead to bigger problems later for those parents says Dr. Guerra. "In the middle age group you can have those people that have kids in school, or in preschool who always put themselves last. They will commonly miss their appointments and develop problems just from a lack of having routine dental care. We want those folks to take as good of care of their own teeth, as they do with their children, from getting them in for braces, or in for regular cleanings because most of the dental problems that people have when they're older, could have been prevented."

Dr. Guerra also says the dental health focus these days of older American's is shifting as well. "Seniors now, their whose main focus is going to be maintaining teeth for a lifetime. We've got the baby boomer generation that wants to look good and feel good and they want their teeth to look good, and they don't want to tolerate dentures any more. They're also looking for implants, or to maintain their teeth for a lifetime as those teeth are getting an increased amount of wear and stress as they get older. It’s important for dentists to be focused on each particular age group and what are the common problems to those age groups."

