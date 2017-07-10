Monday marks first anniversary of Hayden Pass Wildfire

Monday marks the one year anniversary since the Hayden Pass Wildfire exploded in size, threatening nearby communities.

The fire, which burned 16,754 acres, was officially contained more than three months after it started on Oct. 31, 2016.

The Hayden Pass wildfire burned near Coaldale and Westcliffe in Fremont and Custer counties. The fire forced the evacuation of more than 100 homes, along with a church summer camp.

At one point, the fire threatened to reach the town of Coaldale, until conditions improved and firefighters built more containment lines.

At least one structure, a family's cabin alongside Little Cottonwood Creek, was lost. The cabin's owner

Shortly after the fire started, more than 400 people donated supplies and money to the families who were displaced.

In April, spring thunderstorms brought flash flooding to areas along the burn scar, damaging homes along the way.

As more flooding is expected in the future, Coaldale homeowner Rayann Gillespie said her community will be ready to lend a hand to their neighbors.

"Everybody's willing to help a neighbor and you'll probably see that helping somebody else before they help themselves and that's just huge, huge blessing to have up here," Gillespie said.

