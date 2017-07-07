Your Healthy Family: Race to raise sepsis awareness in Colorado Springs Saturday July 8th

Saturday morning July 8th in Colorado Springs you have the chance to make a difference in the fight to raise awareness about sepsis, at Bear Creek Park with Lisa Bartlett. Lisa first learned about sepsis in 2012 in the worst possible way, when it suddenly took the life of her husband Jeff.

To this day Lisa clearly recalls, "My 40 year old husband was put in the hospital on October 19th, 2012. He was there for about 7 hours before they realized he was in septic shock, they thought he had the flu. Within 23 hours I went from being a basically a happy woman, with the perfect family, job, marriage, everything and then I was turned into a 35 year old widow with 4 kids."

Deb Bright Is a Registered Nurse and the Director of Clinical Care with UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs. Deb explains, "Sepsis is the body's overwhelming response to an infection and it can sometimes be life threatening. Sepsis can lead to many severe complications, It can lead to an amputation it can also cause death." Bright adds that the biggest key to treating sepsis and saving lives is early recognition by medical professionals and patients.

Lisa has since remarried and continues to do all she can to raise awareness about sepsis. In 2016 she was was recognized by the Sepsis Alliance as one of their Hero's of the year for her work raising awareness. This Saturday that work continues in Colorado Springs when Lisa will host her 4th annual 5k in memory of her late husband.

Lisa hopes you will come out and support her because she wants her first husband’s death to have meaning in the lives of others. "It's still hard to think about sometimes, we had little babies 9 months old and 3. His sudden death turned my world upside down. I'm trying to prevent other families from having to endure that pain, and teach them and recognize the symptoms of sepsis themselves."

The Jeffrey Ray Davis Sepsis Challenge 5k presented by UCHealth Memorial is at Bear Creek Park East, pavilion #4. You can register on race day from 8:30 to 9:30, the entrance fee is $30 and you can pay by credit card. Race time is set for 10am and all proceeds go to the Sepsis Alliance.

You can find more information about the race, and how to take part here at https://donate.sepsis.org/colorado-springs/events/4th-annual-jeffrey-ray-davis-sepsis-challenge-5k/e120520