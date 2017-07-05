Your Healthy Family: Best way to find relief for a sunburn

Hope you have had a great Independence Day, and hopefully you avoided the common 4th of July sunburn. It seems no matter how much we talk about the importance of sunscreen Dr. Ian Tullberg, Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial says this time of year far too many people come into the Urgent Care with a painful sunburn.

“They'll have their their bikini lines in there they're short lines. and everything under there is white and then they're red everywhere else and unfortunately they are in a significant amount of pain. There are a couple different types of sunburns you're going to get. Some burns are usually just going to be a first degree burn, but you can get a second degree and there are some more formal characteristics of a second degree sunburn. Typically we look at a second second degree burn as a blistering type of burn that can happen very easily if you're not careful.”

Dr. Tullberg says once you’re burned and in pain, there is generally not much they can do for you at the Urgent Care. "Unfortunately the problem is we can't really do a whole lot. There is some evidence out there that maybe a little bit of a steroid could benefit here and there to try to bring down some inflammation, but overall if you get a sunburn some of the best things to help you feel better are the over the counter sprays, aloe lotions and things like that, to try to help cool things down, but you are going to be in for some discomfort.

Dr. Tullberg adds that an SPF 30 or 50 sunscreen will do just fine, and make sure to reapply every 2 hours, with 2 ounces of sunscreen.