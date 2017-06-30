Your Healthy Family: How to properly fit a bike helmet

Wednesday June 28th, is Bike to Work Day in Colorado Springs. Anytime you bike it’s important to remember to wear a helmet, but that's only half the battle. It's also important the helmet is properly fit to your head says Lori Morgan, an Injury Prevention Specialist with UCHealth Memorial.

Morgan says, "We are trying to prevent traumatic brain injuries. If you have the helmet on your head properly you’re less likely to get a traumatic brain injury so having it on and having it secured is very important. Some people just like to ride their bike with their helmet on but they don't strap it on, and that's not going to help you if you fall and hit your head."

Morgan says to make sure a bike helmet properly fits, just follow these few simple steps.

"When we fit the helmet on the head, first figure out the size of the head. Small, medium, large and extra large, and that is where the helmet fits directly over the top of the skull. Then we have a dial on some helmets in the back that we can dial in extra support. Then we need to have 2 fingers widths above the eyebrow. Some people like wear the helmet back further on their head, but it needs to be forward on your forehead. The straps need to come down on the sides of the ears and then you should be able to fit no more than 2 fingers under the chin strap, we want it snug."

If you have any questions about make sure your helmet fits correctly any reputable bike shop can help you out. Lori Morgan says you can reach out to her at UCHealth Memorial. You can email her at Lori.Morgan2@uchealth.org

Here's to a safe and healthy bike to work day!