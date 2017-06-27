Your Healthy Family: PRP therapy can be an alternative to orthopaedic surgery.

Platelet Rich Plasma therapy, also known as PRP has been around since the mid 2000’s and continues gaining in popularity.

Platelet Rich Plasma therapy, also known as PRP has been around since the mid 2000’s and continues gaining in popularity. Recently when Floyd Aker, who taught engineering tech and auto shot at Dougherty High School in Colorado Springs felt his shoulder breaking down and went to see the doctor, he was fully expecting Dr. Chris Jones, with Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group to tell him something he knew wasn’t going to be fun.

Floyd says, “I was fully expecting him to be scheduling surgery, then Dr. Jones comes walking in the room and he says, ‘you know there's a third option’.”

The third option Dr. Jones had to offer besides rehab and surgery was PRP therapy. Dr. Jones says, “What you do is you take a sample of the patient's blood and you centrifuge it. What you're trying to do is separate out all the different components of the blood. What we want is the platelets and the reason we're doing that is that platelets are actually cells that have a lot of growth factors. They are the first cells to respond to injury, so we're trying to harness the patient's own healing powers.”

Floyd says the concept was appealing to him, as was the prospect of not having shoulder surgery that would need a nearly 12 month long recovery. “Basically you're getting your body to heal itself which is a pretty neat concept.”

The patient’s blood is drawn, and the injections are given in the office so only a local anesthetic can be used. Dr. Jones says the injections can be uncomfortable, “It depends on where you're putting the injection. But it is something that usually is tolerable. We do it in the office and we can numb things up."

Floyd says his injections were a little painful but the results were significant. “I didn’t feel a thing until the local wore off and then for three days my arm did not come above my belt. I did not want to put my arm above my belt. Then after the fourth day, I had total movement”

If you are suffering from shoulder pain, Dr. Jones is hosting a free seminar about PRP therapy Wednesday night June 28th, at 6 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Orthopedic Group offices at 4110 Briargate Pkwy #300, in Colorado Springs. You can call them at (719) 632-7669 with questions.