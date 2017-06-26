New concert lineup released for Colorado State Fair

The 2017 Colorado State Fair announced several new acts coming to the state fair, in addition to headliner ZZ Top.

The fair announced it has added comedian Gabriel Iglesias, country music artists Hunter Hayes and Gary Allan and Christian rock group Skillet.

Aug. 25 Gabriel Iglesias

Aug. 31 Gary Allan

Sept. 1 ZZ Top

Sept. 2 Skillet

Sept. 3 Hunter Hayes

Internet pre-sale tickets are available June 30 starting at 10 a.m. Normal ticket sales begin July 1 at 10 a.m. To get access to pre-sale tickets, click here and click on "Join the Fan Club".

Tickets purchased before Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. will include admission to the Fair. Tickets bought after then will require the purchase of a fair ticket as well.

CLICK HERE for more ticket information.

The fair will run from Aug. 25 until Sept. 4.