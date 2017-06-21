Your Healthy Family: Urgent Care Doctor has safety warnings for hot weather

With the hot temperatures we are seeing across southern Colorado it’s important to remember to stay safe if you are out in the heat.

Outdoor activities are something we love to do year around here in Colorado, but when the summer temperatures begin to soar Dr. Ian Tullberg, Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial says doing activities like a daily run or hike earlier in the day can make a big difference.

”You need to switch it (your routine) up depending on what the weather is like. When it’s hot like this, when I get up around 6:30 in the morning that’s when I go for a run.”

Dr. Tullberg who has trained at an elite level in his past, says even if you are in good health and condition, extended time or activity outside in hot weather can take it's toll on different levels. “It's really a big spectrum between dehydration and heatstroke.”

On the lower end of the heat effects spectrum is dehydration. Dr. Tullberg advises that if you have been in the heat and begin to feel overheated, develop a headache, or feel dizzy get out of the sun and drink plenty of water and rest up till you feel better. Ignoring the early signs of dehydration can lead to more serious health issues including heat stroke, that can be deadly. Symptoms of heat stroke include severe headache, dizziness or being light headed. It’s also big trouble if you notice that you stop sweating in the heat. Your skin may become red, hot, and dry. You can experience muscle weakness or cramps, nausea or vomiting, irregular heartbeat, or rapid shallow breathing.

Dr. Tullberg emphasizes that if you become confused or disoriented or you notice you have stopped urinating, your should seek medical attention right away because those a huge red flags that you’re in trouble.

“You can start having organ failure so your kidneys can shut down if they have don't enough water going through them.”

Also if you know you’re going to be out in the heat and are being proactive drinking lots of water, Dr. Tullberg says make sure to be consuming something salty to help keep your blood sodium levels up.