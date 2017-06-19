Your Healthy Family: Is Nitrous Oxide a good choice to manage pain during labor?

Alexandra Cordero and her husband Christian welcomes their second child, daughter Elena into the world on May 24th 2017 at Memorial North.

UCHealth Memorial North is the only hospital in southern Colorado right now to introduce the use of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas to manage pain during labor.

Alexandra Cordero and her husband Christian welcomes their second child, daughter Elena into the world on May 24th 2017 at Memorial North. “My main goal was to have her put on my chest directly after birth and I was able to do that. It was really the greatest feeling ever, having her on my chest and her be ok.”

Alexandra says the delivery was a much better experience than her first delivery with her son Christian, “The first delivery I had an epidural, and it was a very bad experience, I just didn't like it."

Laughing gas was presented to Alexandra as an option to manage pain, when she arrived at the hospital. “I was contracting pretty regularly, and they had asked me what my pain management was going to be. I had told them that I don't want anything for pain and then the triage nurse told me about it (nitrous),"

Alexandra had never had nitrous before, and feels it gave her the perfect balance of just enough pain control while allowing her to stay in the moment. She says, “Nitrous hits you quick, you're so relaxed that when the contractions come it's like ‘ok they're there, it's not that bad’. Once you take off the mask then it goes away really quickly.”

For other expecting moms who might be considering nitrous as a way to manage pain during labor, Alexandra says she highly recommends it. "Oh most definitely, especially for somebody who's kind of on the fence as to whether they want the epidural or not. I would definitely say try the nitrous, it's pretty easy, it's just laughing gas and it's just a mask. I think that's a lot better than a giant needle going in your back."

If you have any questions about the use of nitrous during labor give them a call at Memorial North in the Colorado Springs.