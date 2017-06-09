Quantcast

U.S. Olympic Museum groundbreaking ceremony - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

U.S. Olympic Museum groundbreaking ceremony

Posted: Updated:
Site of future US Olympic Museum Site of future US Olympic Museum
Rendering of the US Olympic Museum. (Courtesy: Diller Scofidio + Renfro) Rendering of the US Olympic Museum. (Courtesy: Diller Scofidio + Renfro)
Officials make the ceremonial groundbreaking for the US Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs. (KOAA) Officials make the ceremonial groundbreaking for the US Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)
COLORADO SPRINGS -

After years of planning, today is the day the highly anticipated U.S. Olympic Museum begins to come to life. The groundbreaking took place on South Sierra Madre Street where the iconic attraction is going to be built. 

Today's groundbreaking is four years in the making and will begin the formal construction phase of the project. 

The U.S. Olympic Museum will honor all of our incredible athletes and take visitors through their journey. Starting from the athlete's dreams, through their years of training, competing and finally making it to the Olympics themselves. 

"For many years to come, our stories will be told, our stories will be celebrated and the toil and trouble that we went through in virtual obscurity as Olympic athletes is going to be celebrated," explained 1984 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist in the 100-meter hurdle Benita Fitzgerald Mosley.

There's still a journey ahead though. Construction will continue over the next two years with plans to open the museum in summer of 2019.

RELATED:

Convention and Visitors Bureau: US Olympic Museum 'a game changer'

Funding for Olympic museum gets approved despite more drama

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-03 02:23:34 GMT

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

  • After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-01-02 15:26:09 GMT

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

  • Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-01-02 21:05:24 GMT

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?