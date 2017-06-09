U.S. Olympic Museum groundbreaking ceremony

Officials make the ceremonial groundbreaking for the US Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)

After years of planning, today is the day the highly anticipated U.S. Olympic Museum begins to come to life. The groundbreaking took place on South Sierra Madre Street where the iconic attraction is going to be built.

Today's groundbreaking is four years in the making and will begin the formal construction phase of the project.

The U.S. Olympic Museum will honor all of our incredible athletes and take visitors through their journey. Starting from the athlete's dreams, through their years of training, competing and finally making it to the Olympics themselves.

Governor Hickenlooper addresses an excited crowd at the Olympic Museum groundbreaking. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/9VlnjJ1ajJ — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) June 9, 2017

"For many years to come, our stories will be told, our stories will be celebrated and the toil and trouble that we went through in virtual obscurity as Olympic athletes is going to be celebrated," explained 1984 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist in the 100-meter hurdle Benita Fitzgerald Mosley.

There's still a journey ahead though. Construction will continue over the next two years with plans to open the museum in summer of 2019.

Here's a couple more photos from the new #OlympicMuseum ground breaking near America the Beautiful Park. Huge turnout! #Olympics #USOC2017 pic.twitter.com/yXZk4gbIR6 — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) June 9, 2017

