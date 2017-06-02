Your Healthy Family: CT tech takes skills on the road

Deena Braeger specializes in taking diagnostic images of the inside of the body so doctors and nurses can see what's happening and treat it correctly.

A Registered Technologist with UCHealth Memorial tells me her job has taken on a very unique twist, working rotations on UCHealth's Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit.

Deena says, “I graduated 10 years ago, and when I went to school this wasn't even a thought in anyone's mind. This is very new and when I first heard about the Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit, I was all in, I was like ‘yes this is me I want to do it.’ I love working in the hospital, but we are in a dark room most of the day, so to be able to take that outside and go to patients, is really groundbreaking.”

When the team on the Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit responds to a stroke call, Deena's job of producing a CT scan then and there is what makes treatment on the Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit possible.

"My job on the mobile stroke unit is to run the CT scan, and that's kind of what makes this ambulance so special. We have to have a CT scan to determine if it's a hemorrhagic or ischemic stroke, in order to give the TPA clot busting drug"

Deena adds, taking her skills on the road has allowed her to see first hand, and be a part of improving or saving a patient’s life. “There's been a couple cases that you go to and when you get there the patient is having a hard time talking or they can't walk, or they can't move one side. We get them on the ambulance, we do the CT scan, we can then give the tPA. By the time we get to the hospital, or even the next day, they're back home or almost normal or back to baseline and to be able to see that, and to see what we're doing in the community is really amazing."

Not only is the work the Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit doing in our community groundbreaking, UCHealth is also part of a nationwide study that could lead to more of these Mobile Stroke Treatment Units going into operation around the country. We will tell you all about that in our next Your Healthy Family story.