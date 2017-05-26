Your Healthy Family: Proper care of burns from grilling

This weekend is often the first time many people fire up the grill and that can lead to some occasional mishaps says Dr. Tullberg.

With Memorial Day weekend here, Dr. Ian Tullberg the Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial has some important advice if you don't want to be one of the common injuries he see's in the urgent care.

"One of the big things that we see, is people over using lighter fluid. Guys love big fires and you want to get some lighter fluid out there, and just spray it all in there. Add a little match and you can do some singeing to the eyebrows, hair, and skin. If it’s a severe burn you can end up with some really big problems."

Dr. Tullberg says when it comes caring for burns on the skin, "If you think it's going to blister up and it’s a large burn, then you likely want to get it looked at right away. You can tell if it's a little bit more white right under where it's going to be blistering. Sometimes it will just go away, so If you see just a little bit of red on the skin, if it's just a little bit irritated if it's not over a large part of your body you could probably hold off coming in. You can try putting some ice on it and see how it's doing the next morning."

But Dr. Tullberg stresses, more troubling than burns on the skin are burns that can happen to your respiratory system, if you accidentally breathe in fumes or flames from a sudden flare up.

"One of the you worst types of burns is a respiratory burn from a grill or any type of a fire. If you get a little too close and breathe in those fumes, you can actually singe the small hairs in your nose and throat and that can create a lot of issues going all the way down into your lungs. Watch for painful breathing or difficulty in breathing if you inhale very hot smoke. It's a very sensitive area and unfortunately most of the time with those inhalation burn injuries the emergency room is really the best place to get those treated."

Finally, remember the Urgent Care will almost always be less expensive and you won't have to wait as long. But Doctor Tullberg’s basic rule of thumb is that if the nature of your injury is a true emergency that's when the emergency room is the right place to go.