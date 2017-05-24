Your Healthy Family: Getting fit for an oral appliance for snoring and apnea

Traffic Alert: News 5 is keeping track of road conditions across the state today as a winter storm moves into Colorado. Numerous highways are closed.
The Fremont County Sheriff's department is warning drivers that a large rockslide has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 between Coaldale and Wellsville.
Investigators say the device at the center of a fatal bungee accident at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado was functioning properly.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
An oral appliance has to be custom made for each person. The fitting process includes an exam to check the health of the muscles in the head neck, mouth and jaw.
For the next several weeks on Monday in Your Healthy Family we're delving into snoring. Sawing logs while you sleep can at the least, be really annoying to your bed partner if you have one. Snoring can also be a red flag of a serious medical condition. Dr. Tim Rummel is a Board Certified Sleep doctor in Colorado Springs with UCHealth Memorial and Pulmonary Associates says there is a wide range of snoring. "You really need to think of it as a spectrum whe...
