Quantcast

ZZ Top playing at Colorado State Fair - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

ZZ Top playing at Colorado State Fair

Posted: Updated:

PUEBLO - Go get yourself some cheap sunglasses and grow out that beard. ZZ Top is playing the Colorado State Fair in September.

Tickets go on sale July 1.

The band will be performing at the Southwest Motors Center. This is the first concert announced for the fair, which starts Aug. 24 and lasts until Sept. 4.

Top Trending Videos

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?