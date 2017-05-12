Your Health Family: The most important step of stroke treatment

Marty who is a local guitarist suffered a massive stroke that was potentially devastating, but Marty caught just about every break possible, including the most important step in stroke treatment.

As we continue through May, stroke awareness month it’s so important to know the warning signs of a stroke. Marty Gordon’s stroke recovery story is one that we have already shared. Back in October of 2016, Marty who is a local guitarist suffered a massive stroke that was potentially devastating, but Marty caught just about every break possible, and less than 24 hours later he was playing the blues on his ukulele from his bed in the intensive care unit at UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs.

His wife Kathy remembers, “When he started to play the ukulele Dr. Macindoe was outside the room, and she heard the music coming out of the room, and she started to cry and she went to the desk and was telling the nurses and guess she was so overwhelmed. She said you won’t believe what he is doing, in bed in the ICU one day after having a stroke, he is playing the ukulele. We all had tears in our eyes for various reasons.”

The part of Marty’s story that is emphasizing as part of stroke awareness this month was perhaps, the biggest thing that went right for Marty, and he certainly had many many things go right, with lots and lots of medical people involved every step of the way.

Remember the warning signs of a stroke are "BE FAST".

B - Balance, Loss of balance

E - Eyesight, Blurry vision, Loss of vision

F - Facial Drooping

A - Arm weakness

S - Slurred Speech, Trouble speaking, No speech

T - Time to call 9-1-1.

It's that T, time to call 9-1-1 where Marty may have caught his biggest break because his wife Kathy a retired registered nurse knew her husband’s best chance to a positive outcome, wasn't driving him to the hospital, and wasn't waiting around to see if his slurred speech and overwhelming sense of fatigue passed. Kathy knew she had to call 9-1-1 right away.

Kathy clearly recalls, "He slurred the words ‘I'm so tired’, so I ran and I called 9-1-1 and they were here with in 5 minutes." Without Kathy’s first actions, that lead to the quick arrival of paramedics, a speedy transport to UCHealth Memorial, and critical stroke care including a procedure performed by Dr. Daniel Huddle and Dr. Shaye Moskowitz called an Intra-Arterial Thrombectomy, that’s only available Memorial in southern Colorado, Marty could have had a much different recovery, and he may not still be playing blues on the guitar today.

The good news is you don't have to be married to a medical professional to understand that if you think you, or a loved one is having a stroke, call 9-1-1, even if you are close to a hospital.

You can see Marty's full story on the Your Healthy Family website, here. http://www.koaa.com/story/34490845/your-health-family-marty-gordon-plays-on-despite-massive-stroke