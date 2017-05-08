New manufacturing jobs coming to Pueblo

The Pueblo Economic Development Corporation has announced CR Minerals will expand into Pueblo and bring 17 full-time jobs to the city in 2019.

The company is a producer of pumice products, and it is building a new manufacturing facility to create an additive used to help cement last longer during the ready mix process. The project includes approximately $4.9 million in capital investment.

PEDCO will invest $630,000 to the project, which was raised using the city of Pueblo's half-cent sales tax.

President of CR Minerals Jeff Whidden said, "This new plant and location for CR Minerals represents an extremely important step for the growth of our company and we couldn't envision it being situated in a better location than the city of Pueblo," Whidden said.

CR Minerals is based in New Mexico, and the new plant will be located at the St. Charles Industrial Park in Pueblo.