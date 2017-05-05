Your Healthy Family: Types of strokes and treatments

Dr. Miller says by calling 9-1-1 not only will you likely get better stroke recognition from e-m-s and paramedics

Dr. Janice Miller, a Neuro Hospitalist and the Medical Director of UCHealth Memorial’s Stroke Program says the you can know and recognize the warning signs of a stroke if you can remember “BE FAST”. Balance, eyesight, facial drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech, and it's time to call 9-1-1. Dr. Miller says by calling 9-1-1 not only will you likely get better stroke recognition from e-m-s and paramedics, but when it comes to having the best possible recovery from a stroke the biggest key is quickly recognizing the symptoms and getting treatment no matter what type of stroke you may be having.

Dr. Miller says, "The most common type of stroke, an Ischemic stroke a blockage in the blood vessel causing symptoms which accounts for about 85% of all strokes we have. A very effective medicine to treat that is called T.P.A., or tissue plasminogen activator. Basically it's a clot busting drug but it's also a time dependent medication that needs to be giving within 4 and half hours after stroke symptoms first begin. The goal is to reverse deficits and give the patient a chance of going home."

If you're outside of that 4 and half hour window of stroke treatment, Dr. Miller says if your stroke is caused by a blockage in a large artery there is another option. "Large arteries in the base of the brain and neck account for only 25% of strokes, but they are very devastating strokes. The most effective treatment is called endovascular therapy. It means a tool that we inject a catheter into the circulation and that catheter will travel toward the brain, close to the clot and there is a stent retriever, it looks like a corkscrew that physically extracts the clot resorting circulation and hopefully improving neurological function."

Now, only at UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs, in appropriate cases both T.P.A., the clot busting drug and endovascular therapy can be used, like in the case of Marty Gordon we shared a few months ago. You can find Marty’s miraculous story here.

Dr. Daniel Huddle and Dr. Shaye Moskowitz are some of the newest additions to the massive stroke team at Memorial who are involved in endovascular procedures and we'll be hearing from them later this month as part of Stroke Awareness Month.