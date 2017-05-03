Your Healthy Family: Do you know how "BE FAST" can save your life?

When it comes to having the best possible outcome if you suffer a stroke, knowing is isn't half the battle, it's the entire battle.

May is stroke awareness month. When it comes to having the best possible outcome if you suffer a stroke, knowing is isn't half the battle, it's the entire battle. It’s vital to know the symptoms that you or a loved one may have that should set off alarms in your mind to call 9-1-1.

Dr. Janice Miller is a Neurologist and Neurosurgeon with UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs who says, "A stroke is caused by a blockage of blood vessels in the brain. Sometimes we call a stroke a brain attack because just like a heart attack, it's caused a blockage of blood vessels in the brain causing neurologic symptoms."

What are those symptoms? Dr. Miller says BE FAST. "B is for balance, the loss of balance or the ability to walk or stand. E is for eyes, a change in vision, blurred vision, double vision, the loss of vision in one eye, or loss of visual field. F is for face, someone with a droopy face you can ask them to smile or bear their teeth and they will have a symmetry in their face. A stands for arm, the inability to lift the arm or dropping of the arm when it's extended, arm weakness so you can simply ask them to raise their arm up. S stands for speech, that can be slurred or no speech at all, or non-sense speech. T is the most important element it stands for time, and the need to call 911."

Once you recognize the symptoms of a stroke, Dr. Miller says even if you just live around the corner from a hospital, you need to call 9-1-1. "I can guarantee people get faster stroke treatment by calling 911. Our paramedics, E.M.S. community are trained to accurately recognize the signs of stroke and direct them to the closest appropriate hospital."

We're going to be talking about stroke awareness a lot this month. We’ll be taking you inside of the newest stroke treatment tool in Colorado Springs, UCHealth’s Mobile Stroke Unit that is a real game changer.