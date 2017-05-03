Your Healthy Family: What can a snoring app do for you?

The app tells you general stats on how long you sleep, how much of that sleep time you snore, and how loud your snoring is.

For the next several weeks on Monday in Your Healthy Family we're delving into snoring. Sawing logs while you sleep can at the least, be really annoying to your bed partner if you have one. Snoring can also be a red flag of a serious medical condition.

Dr. Tim Rummel is a Board Certified Sleep doctor in Colorado Springs with UCHealth Memorial and Pulmonary Associates says there is a wide range of snoring. "You really need to think of it as a spectrum where there's simple snoring, where you never stop breathing at night your throat doesn't close off, it’s just noise. Simple snoring might be very annoying to your bed partner but that's a social issue not a medical issue. Then there's snoring that can be a symptom of mild sleep apnea to severe sleep apnea that includes big drops in oxygen levels and big time health care implications. We’re talking cardiovascular disease, stroke. death, diabetes control, and blood pressure control."

If you snore, or if you’re told you snore, or if you are not sure if you snore, there's an app for that say's Dr. Christina Cairns with Colorado Springs Sleep Apnea and Snoring Solutions.

"The app is called SnoreLab, it's free so all you do is download it on a smartphone. SnoreLab will start recording audio when you tell the app you’re going to bed. The app records your snoring and then classifies how loud it is, as mild, moderate, or epic. You can play back the recording back and listen to yourself or your bed partner’s snoring. The app gives you evidence of any snoring, that can also be a red flag of sleep apnea."

Both Dr. Rummel and Dr. Cairns say in no way is a snoring app meant to act as or replace a sleep test. The app only gives you general stats on how long you sleep, how much of that sleep time you snore, and how loud your snoring is. The app charts all that information out for you on a graph and give you a snore score.

Once you have the basic picture of if you snore and how severe it may be, that can lead to your next appropriate step armed with some basic information. If your snoring is only mild, Dr. Rummel says, "Simple snoring is something that might be really important socially to fix, if you like to stay in the same bedroom, but it's not necessarily medically important. There are still a lot of things that can be done for simple snoring. Simple things like staying off your back, raising the head of the bed, or opening up your nose would Breathe Right strips, or medication."

Dr. Cairns adds, "If snoring if mild I would encourage folks to look at ways they can modify their lifestyle. It's a lot easier to lose a few pounds, or get your allergies under control, or change your bed position so that snoring doesn't progress into something more serious like obstructive sleep apnea."

Another solution for snoring, and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea can be a dental appliance. The doctors I spoke with also said you generally don't want to go down that road, without some kind of sleep study. If you have any questions, follow up with a sleep doctor, ear nose or throat doctor, or a snoring specialist.