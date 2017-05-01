Running back Jamaal Charles to visit Broncos

The Denver Broncos could look to an ex-AFC West foe to shore up their backfield this season.

9NEWS (KUSA) reports the Broncos will meet with the former Kansas City Chiefs star Jamaal Charles Tuesday.

The 30-year-old holds the NFL record for most yards per carry from an NFL running back, but was released from the Chiefs due to recent knee injuries.

He suffered ACL injuries to different knees in 2011 and in 2015. He missed most of the 2016 season due to complications from his latest ACL tear in 2015.

When healthy, he was one of the premier running backs in the NFL, rushing for at least 1,000 yards in each full season he played since 2009. He was also a dangerous weapon catching the ball, with 285 receptions for 2,457 yards and 20 touchdowns over his career.

If the Broncos sign him, he'll join a crowded group of running backs for Denver. The Broncos drafted Coastal Carolina running back De’Angelo Henderson in the sixth round. C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker will also return next year.