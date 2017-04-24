Tip jar stolen from Colorado Springs coffeehouse

Employees of The Perk Downtown in Colorado Springs are looking for three teenagers they say stole the coffee shop's tip jar Saturday night.

Surveillance video shows the boys sitting at a table a little after 10:00 p.m. Saturday. Two of the teenagers snatched the jar while employees were distracted and ran outside. The third one waited before eventually leaving the business.

A good Samaritan who was passing by spotted that the teens stole something. That person grabbed the jar away from the boys and returned it. Staff say they don't think any money was stolen.

If you know any of the boys in the video, call Colorado Springs Police at (719)-444-7000.