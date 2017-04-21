Your Healthy Family: Walk with a Doc starts Sunday in Colorado Springs

In the late 90's Dr. Larry Cohen, an emergency medicine doctor at UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs, realized he was in poor health. He got work exercising and improving his diet. He lost 60 pounds lowered his cholesterol by 100 points and started doing triathlons with his wife. Despite his efforts to improve his health, before something bad happened he still ended up needing heart surgery about 4 years later. His health journey lead Dr Cohen to focus on healthy living, instead of preventing disease and now he wants to help you. He's starting a program called Walk with a Doc in Colorado Springs.

Dr. Cohen say’s Walk with a Doc is exactly what it sounds like. "Walk with a Doc is a program that was started by Dr David Sabgir in Columbus Ohio. He's a cardiologist who was frustrated because he couldn't get his patients to get out and exercise. He said ‘if I go out there and walk, will you come with me?’. His first weekend he had 100 people show up. Now there's almost 280 chapters (of Walk with a Doc) throughout the country."

Sometimes just getting into see your doctor to have a simple question answered can be difficult. When it comes to getting medical advice from a doctor, free of charge, without having to put on a gown, well that’s what Dr. Cohen says Walk with a Doc is all about. "That's part of the purpose, people can ask questions about whatever they want. If we don't know the answer, will tell them we don't know. It's a stress free environment, we’re just going to be walking and talking and we will have a few doctors there to answer all the questions and hopefully it will be fun for everybody."

The American Heart Association says, walking has the lowest dropout rate of any physical activity. Dr. Cohen adds that it also have many health benefits. ”Recommendations right now are 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise. That means you can talk, but can't sing. You can also do 75 minutes a week of high intensity, where you can't sing. Mix that in with two times a week of strength training, and with either of those we see a decrease in death in general. Decrease in the types of heart problems, blood pressure, and diabetes. The more you walk, the more benefit you get.”

The first walk in Colorado Springs is happening Sunday April 23rd, at 8 am at the Life Time Fitness just off Powers on the north east side of town. They will be handing out free pedometers, and there are more walks planned in the future. If you do 3 walks with the group, you get a free t-shirt. It’s free and all you need to do is show up, be ready to walk, and you can talk with a doc at the same time about your health questions. For more information, go to http://walkwithadoc.org/our-locations/colorado-springs-colorado/