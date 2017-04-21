Your Healthy Family: Why is Dr. Larry Cohen starting Walk with a Doc in Colorado Springs?

There is a new walking club coming to Colorado Springs, called Walk with a Doc. Their first walk will be Sunday April 23rd at 8am. The doctor starting the program in Colorado Springs is Dr. Larry Cohen, an emergency medicine doctor at UCHealth Memorial.

In the late 90's Dr. Cohen wasn’t in very good health himself. Dr. Cohen says, "I had a terrible diet. I didn't exercise, I was almost 200 lbs. I told my wife I wanted to lose weight and join a gym. She rolled her eyes you know, but I didn't want to hit the 200 lb. mark. My risk factor was my cholesterol that was about 280. I joined a gym and got on what I call a starvation diet, and was working out six days a week. I lost almost 60 lbs., and my cholesterol dropped 100 points. I told my wife ‘I'm sure I'm glad I changed my lifestyle before something bad happened’."

Some four years later, despite his efforts to lose weight and lower his cholesterol, something bad did happen. Dr. Cohen explains, "I was still weightlifting, and my wife liked to run so we decided to try some triathlons. We start training for our first triathlon and about five six months into training I noticed my endurance was going down. I was having enough symptoms that it made me ask one of my cardiology friends and do a treadmill stress test on me." The results of that stress test were not good. "I had 3 vessel coronary bypass graft surgery in 2003. This is 4 years after I decided to get healthy."

After heart surgery, Dr. Cohen says his focus changed. "I became very interested in health, as opposed to disease. I started researching lifestyle medicine in particular things like heart disease and diabetes. What we've found is eighty percent of our chronic diseases, like high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, type two diabetes, even some cancers can not only could be prevented, but can be arrested and reversed with certain lifestyle changes. Walking is a great exercise because it’s low impact and the more you walk the better the benefits.”

The Walk with a Doc kick off walk in Colorado Springs is happening Sunday April 23rd at 8 a.m. at the Life Time Fitness location on the northeast side of Colorado Springs. It’s free and all you need to do is show up, be ready to walk, and you can Talk with a Doc at the same time about your health questions. For more information, go to http://walkwithadoc.org/our-locations/colorado-springs-colorado/