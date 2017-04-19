Your Healthy Family: HPV and oral cancer

Human Papilloma Virus is one of the concerns dentists now have as it relates to oral cancer.

April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month. Human Papilloma Virus is one of the concerns dentists now have as it relates to oral cancer. Dr. Fred Guerra a dentist in Colorado Springs says many times it’s dentists that are on the front lines of diagnosing oral cancer in it’s many forms.

”Not only are we looking in the mouth, but when someone comes in for the first time we're checking their head and neck,we're looking at the skin tissue, we're looking at the scalp, we are palpating the lymph nodes. If we find something that needs to be referred to a dermatologist, or an ear nose and throat specialist, we're happy to do that.”

When it comes to H.P.V. Dr. Guerra says it's more common than you may think.

”About 80% to 90% of us have the H.P.V. virus. Someone might have a canker sore in their mouth, that's one of the variants. Most of us, our immune systems will clear it but if they happen to have the more virulent strain that causes cancer, H.P.V. 16, that’s the strain found to be the causative agent for oral pharyngeal cancer which is one of the most prevalent kinds of oral cancer today."

Dr. Guerra says during the month of April, if anyone is interested in a free oral cancer screening just call his office, at 719-596-1230 and you can arrange a screening free of charge. Guerra Dental is located at 3208 Academy Blvd N #100, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

http://guerradental.com/