Garihan found guilty of 2015 Black Forest murder

BLACK FOREST - Maxwell Garihan, the man accused of shooting his ex-wife and killing her boyfriend in 2015, was found guilty of first-degree-murder and attempted first-degree murder Monday.
The shooting happened in October 2015, when Garihan's ex-wife Margaret Temple and 57-year-old Alan Havens were shot in a Black Forest trailer home.
Havens did not survive the shooting, but Temple did.
Garihan was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus an additional 144 years.
