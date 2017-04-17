Quantcast

Garihan found guilty of 2015 Black Forest murder - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Garihan found guilty of 2015 Black Forest murder

Posted: Updated:

BLACK FOREST - Maxwell Garihan, the man accused of shooting his ex-wife and killing her boyfriend in 2015, was found guilty of first-degree-murder and attempted first-degree murder Monday.

The shooting happened in October 2015, when Garihan's ex-wife Margaret Temple and 57-year-old Alan Havens were shot in a Black Forest trailer home.

Havens did not survive the shooting, but Temple did.

Garihan was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus an additional 144 years.

Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?