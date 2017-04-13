Your Healthy Family: UCHealth's P-A-R-T-Y Program survivor speaker

UCHealth Memorial's Party Program aims to Prevent Alcohol and Risk related Trauma in Youth. As part of the program, a group of high schoolers spent the day at UCHealth Memorial North to see first hand what a day in the life of a trauma patient is like.

The program always features a survivor talk at the conclusion. This group of kids heard from Drew Candlin who told us, "The main point I try to make to kids is that your actions create a ripple effect in people's lives that you never intend. I made a set of decisions one night that almost ended two people's lives, and I want kids to understand that with decisions comes consequences. Consequence that are positive or negative, and in my situation it's been pretty negative."

Drew clearly recounts the night that his life, and the lives of two others changed. “I created a crash in Denver Colorado. It was my 26th birthday and I went out with some friends. I ended up leaving downtown intoxicated, and I caused an accident off 8th and Spear, and I seriously injured 2 people."

Drew tells the kids of his time in jail, and his record as a convicted felon and how it’s affected every aspect of his live in negative ways. Drew does these talks as part of his probation and he chooses to see them as a chance to hopefully make a difference.

"If this presentation can alter one kids decision making, or help them understand to be prepared when they go out. To help them have conversations with friends and find alternative routes home on a night you think is going to be fun. If I can do that then I think I've done a decent job. It's hard to change kids decision making but I think once they see the real picture of what I have been through, and the pain I have caused 2 people, that hopefully it will alter their decision making."

While Drew's story involves drinking and driving he stresses to kids that texting while driving, or doing anything in the car other than keeping 100% focus on the road can have devastating consequences.

If you want to learn more about UCHealth's P-A-R-T-Y program, you can visit their website, at Https://www.Uchealth.Org/services/community-health/p-r-t-y-program/. To schedule a program in Colorado Springs, contact Matt Gibbs at matthew.Gibbs@uchealth.Org, or call 719-648-8748.