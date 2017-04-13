Your Healthy Family: UCHealth's P-A-R-T-Y program

P-A-R-T-Y stands for, Prevent Alcohol and Risk related Trauma in Youth. It's a high school program, it's evidence based, and it’s something that works for high school students.

Colorado State Patrol has starting 5 weeks of stepped up DUI enforcement. One of the big reasons why is prom and graduation time when many teens find reason to celebrate and may not make the best decisions, and potentially get behind the wheel under the influence or allowing themselves to be distracted. UCHealth has a year around program, that they put an emphasis on this time of year. It's called the P.A.R.T.Y. program. Lori Morgan is UCHealth Memorial’s Trauma Outreach and Prevention Specialist, and says it's not what it's sound like.

The program travels around the state to schools, and is also from time to time based at a hospital. The day we sat in on the program it was at UCHealth Memorial North in Colorado Springs. A small group of teens were in attendance.

Morgan says, "We take the students through what would be a day in the life of a trauma patient. What would it be like to be in a crashed car, what happens when you ride the ambulance, what happens when you come to the emergency room, and when you're a trauma patient. They also go through all of what happens if the outcome isn't good. We talk to the chaplain, and we talk to the corner, and find out what that would be like. It gives them a very reality based idea of what happens to you, if you make poor decisions."

Morgan also says one of the most powerful parts of the P-A-R-T-Y program is the survivor talk.

"Generally whoever the survivor speaker is they're going to be very emotional, because they are talking about surviving something that happened to them because of a poor choice or decision."

In our next Your Healthy Family story, we’ll learn about the survivor who addressed this group of teens at Memorial North, and the hard life lesson he learned, that he hopes these kids will never have to learn for themselves.

To schedule a program in Colorado Springs, contact Matt Gibbs at matthew.gibbs@uchealth.org or call 719-648-8748.

https://www.uchealth.org/services/community-health/p-r-t-y-program/