Dozens protest Lamborn town hall

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn's Colorado Springs town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Lamborn is back in the fifth congressional district this week for a week full of town hall visits through Thursday. This protest happened outside of his town hall at the Stetson Hills Police Substation this afternoon in Colorado Springs.

Protesters expressed concerns about proposed budget cuts to the EPA, cuts to Planned Parenthood, and concerns about the House's investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Protesters also complained about the time the meetings are being held. Most of them are scheduled during weekdays in the late morning and afternoon.

Rep. Lamborn told News 5 that he understands voters are upset. He said it's important to give people a platform to express their opinion to their representatives.

A new Gallup poll shows Congressional approval has dropped since President Trump's inauguration from 28 percent to 20 percent. Respondents say that's mostly due to representatives not being able to fulfill campaign promises.

