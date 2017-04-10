Your Healthy Family: Mona Lisa Touch laser helps women with menopause symptoms

The Mona Lisa Touch is a laser procedure for primarily menopausal women, that can help with a variety of issues.

Dr. Matthew Young, with Vitality Aesthetics in Colorado Springs says, “The Mona Lisa Touch is a intra-vaginal laser designed to improve the vaginal wall and improve symptoms like vaginal dryness, urinary incontinence, and mild to moderate urinary incontinence.”

Besides menopause, childbirth and breast cancer treatment can cause to suffer menopausal like symptoms such as painful intercourse or incontinence. Dr. Young says, "Patients with breast cancer typically are treated with anti-estrogen medications and unfortunately they are unable to use estrogen after going through breast cancer surgery, or any definitive treatment for it. In these cases the Mona Lisa offers an alternative to hormone replacement therapy for issues after declining estrogen.”

Dr. Young adds, “As you go through menopause, estrogen typically declines and the mucosa the inner lining of the vagina will typically atrophy and can cause decreased lubrication. Again, the Mona Lisa is designed to increase collagen information which increases elasticity, and can tighten and improve vaginal healthy and lubrication."

This laser technology has been around for about 5 years and is generally available from med spa's, urologists and gynecologists. Conditions like these have been treated in the past through hormone therapy or vaginal creams that can be very expensive and messy.

Dr. Young has been doing the procedure for about 6 months and says it comes with virtually no side effects or risks, "Very little risk and the outcomes that we've seen, I can tell you I haven't seen an unsuccessful story yet, so one hundred percent positive feedback from our patients."

Dr. Young says patients generally see improvement after the first procedure. The entire treatment is 3 procedures over 3 months. The Mona Lisa Touch is approved by the FDA, but because it's only been around for a few years it's not covered by insurance. If you have any questions, follow up with any provider who offers the Mona Lisa Touch.