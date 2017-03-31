Your Healthy Family: Spring snow safety reminders

With the strong chance of snow for many of us this weekend Dr. Ian Tullberg, Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial is reminding us to be safe if you get out in the snow, because a fall can mean trouble.

"One of the biggest things is tailbone injuries. You slip you fall you can't catch yourself and you fall right on the butt. That usually doesn't result in a big problem, you may bruise your tailbone a little bit. That will make it difficult to sit, but usually there are no fractures. We do sometimes see those injuries become a surgical issue if they are too dislocated, if they are too moved, so a little slip on the ice can cost you a trip to the operating room."

Dr. Tullberg says falls and injuries can often be avoided by being prepared ahead of time.

"Make sure you have rubber soles, that grip better than anything else. The real challenge is nothing grips on ice, so it’s nice to get some trackers on your feet. with some spikes. You can also try to get rid of the ice have your shovel ahead of time. Make sure you have the sand, gravel, ice melt, have it in your car. It’s wonderful to be prepared ahead of time."

On the heels of heart health month in February if you do get out working to clear heavy wet snow, Dr. Tullberg suggests it never hurts to do a little stretching before hand, like you would before any strenuous activity. If you start experiencing chest pain or just are not feeling right and it doesn't clear up, make sure to get it checked out by a doctor.