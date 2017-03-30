KOAA: About Us and History

KOAA-TV, Channel 5, has served southern Colorado as an NBC affiliate since 1953.



History

On June 29, 1953, KCSJ-TV began its first broadcasting day in the Pueblo/Colorado Springs market, broadcasting from Pueblo's Big Hill.

In 1961 KSCJ-TV was purchased by the owners of KOA-TV in Denver and the call letters were changed to KOAA-TV. With a video recorder brought down from Denver, KOAA was able to record and play back programs for the first time. This piece of equipment meant the end of live commercials.

By 1969, video equipment had been replaced with new updated color equipment and KOAA was able to offer local news and other locally originated programming in full color.

November 1976 became a turning point at KOAA-TV when the station was bought by Evening Post Publishing Co. out of Charleston, S.C. Now being run under Evening Post Publishing Co.'s Cordillera Television, KOAA invested heavily in its people and resources to expand its reach.



By 1982 KOAA-TV's Eyewitness News was No. 1 in the ratings at 10 p.m. and began to dominate in other news time periods as well.

In the spring of 2003, a satellite news gathering vehicle was added, giving the news department the ability to broadcast live from anywhere news is happening.



The year 2004 brought several changes to the on-air product. Spanish sub-titles became available to KOAA viewers in January with just a touch of a button. Weather First Now was launched in April serving over the air viewers and with the local cable provider, Comcast, with up-to-the-minute local weather information 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week.



KOAA made the transition from analog to digital and renamed its D.2 News 5 Now, soon after. This D.2 channel now provides the most current weather information, local forecasts, news updates, school closings, outdoor reports and up-to-date airline information from the Colorado Springs Airport around the clock.



In 2011 KOAA expanded its #1 early morning today show to 430a. In 2012, News 5 at 6:30 p.m. was launched. This newscast immediately became the highest watched program at 6:30, with ratings up 700% year to year over the show that previously occupied that time period. The owners also re modeled their Pueblo facility and new set in 2013.

KOAA-TV has received numerous awards and recognition over the years, including being named Station of the Year by the Colorado Broadcasters Association 18 times. In addition, KOAA-TV generally wins awards from the Associated Press each year, as well as Emmy and Telly Awards. Recently, the station received Edward R. Murrow awards for investigative reporting two years in a row and 2012 Colorado Broadcasters Awards for Best Investigative Reporting, Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast, Best Website, Best Community Affairs Campaign, Best Station Promo and Best News Special. ("Fire on the Mountain")

Informed Interactive, Cordillera's web division, has grown since its inception in the mid-2000s. It has developed to become an important part of our business model and how viewers/users obtain news content.



In 2013 the station purchased a 25,000 sq ft building in Colorado Springs with expanded studio and employee operations.



KOAA is the first digital media company that has two fully operational production facilities in both the Colorado Springs and Pueblo markets.



KOAA-TV continues to support the community through the sponsorship of many worthwhile events and non-profit fundraisers. The Colorado Broadcasters Association honored KOAA in 2013 with Best Community Affairs Program for the creation of The Waldo Canyon Victim Assistance fund, which rose over $900,000 for local Waldo Canyon fire victims in 2012.



For 60 years, viewers have come to expect high quality news, entertainment and community service from KOAA 5. The Company's investment in both capital and a caring staff to help to keep KOAA number one with the viewers of Southern Colorado.