Your Healthy Family: Endovascular coiling aneurysms

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and we're talking about a procedure new to Southern Colorado at UCHealth Memorial called endovascular coiling. If you are suffering from an aneurysm and if the circumstances are right, coiling is far less invasive when it comes to treatment options – as opposed to major brain surgery.

As Dr. Daniel Huddle explains: "Aneurysms, are a ballooning out or a blistering of the blood vessels. It’s like a truck tire that you overinflated and the side wall gets a little blip that continues to grow and over time and can form into like a balloon sack, and then it’s a true aneurysm."

Risk factors can be high blood pressure, smoking, hardening of the arteries, and illicit drug use to name a few. Aneurysms are not usually discovered until they begin to bleed internally or burst, says Dr. Huddle.

“People don't know they have them - some people describe it as the worst headache ever. These (aneurysms) can be deadly in general terms. About a third of people don't survive to get treatment. Many patients don't know they have an aneurism until they have a bigger event."

Some aneurysms require surgery to repair, or clip them, and some can be repaired through endovascular coiling says Dr. Huddle.

"We get a catheter from the top of the thigh, and traverse it all the way up into the head. Then we take a little tiny micro catheter, and engage it into the aneurysm and then put as many coils as we can into it. The micro coils are made out of platinum so they're an inert metal. It's like putting a Brillo Pad, a bunch of wadded up metal coils inside of the aneurysm, and they cause clotting. If the clot occurs inside of the aneurysm, then blood can't traverse to the leak point, and then ultimately that scars over and we've secured the aneurysm."

For those people who have a family history of aneurysms, they can often be looked for and treated proactively before they become a problem, so it’s very important to know your family history.?