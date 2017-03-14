Your Healthy Family: Joe Finlay's weight loss battle

At Metabolic Research Center in Colorado Springs Joe says he found the structure and support he needed to begin making progress losing weight and getting control of his life.

Now that we are into March, how are you doing on your new year’s resolution to lose weight? If you have fallen off the wagon and need some inspiration perhaps Joe Finlay’s weight loss journey can help you.

I met Joe in late December, when he told me he is literally in a fight for his life. “High school was a real athletic time for me. I did 6 hours of athletics a day, but when that stopped and I entered the computer field, (snap fingers) overnight, we're talking in 6 months, I went from being 200 to 215 pounds to being 300 to 305 pounds.”

The combination of long stressful work hours and no time devoted to exercise along with an unhealthy diet lead to more weight gain and eventually heart problems in the form of an arrhythmia in 2015 when Joe was approaching 365 pounds.

Joe says, “I ended up going to heart doctor and he said he couldn't image my heart because there is so much material between the scope and the heart. Also at the same time my co-worker that was 36 years old died of a heart attack due to unregulated diabetes and being obese as well, so that was an eye opener. Those issues combined with my heart problems brought me to Metabolic to see how I could correct my obesity reduce the stress on my body and get healthier."

"I came in at 365 and I got down to 348.” However, that taste of success was short lived.

“I just couldn't manage the diet and I fell off the diet. That was in November of 2015 that I stopped at MRC and then by April of 2016, I was all the way back to 421 pounds and I was starting to have issues again. I couldn't sleep, I was getting bad headaches, things weren't going right. I went to doctor and they checked my oxygen levels, and I was down to 85 just sitting in the chair and they said ‘if you're at 85 oxygen you have big issues’ so they got me on oxygen 24/7.”

Joe knew the best success he had in his life long battle with weight was the structure, education and support at Metabolic Research Center, so he returned and found they offered something new, in addition to the personal counseling and instruction.

“They said, ‘we offer a DNA panel it's the first of a kind in the industry’, it tests 5 genetic markers that will tell me what I can take off of my list, and what I should focus on eating”

