Your Healthy Family: Dealing with time change

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday morning at 2am when the clock moves forward an hour and we lose an hour of sleep! If you are lucky you won't feel much from the effects of the time change. Dr. Tim Rummel a Board Certified Sleep Specialist here in the Colorado Springs with Pulmonary Associates, and the UCHealth Memorial Sleep Lab, says people who are are more sleep sensitive can really struggle for days after the time change and there is data to back that up.

"One article in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that there is more heart attacks the first few days, after the time change annually. There's also several reports that show increased motor vehicle accidents the first few days after the time change, so sleep deprivation has real effects.”

Dr. Rummel says the best way to manage the time change if you know you’re sensitive to it, is to start adjusting 4 or 5 days beforehand by going to bed 15 minutes earlier every night, and waking up 15 minutes earlier every morning. This method assumes you are already in the healthy sleep habit of going to bed and waking up at the same time.

If that's just not your reality and the time change really hits you hard Monday morning, there is something else you can try says Dr. Rummel.

"The other thing that can really help is getting bright light in the morning, that can help move your clock earlier, which is what we're trying to do. Don’t wear sunglasses in the morning, unless there's a ton of glare. You want to get that bright light for the first hour after you get up, and usually that's with your drive to work or getting up in the morning and that actually moves your clock faster and helps you to adjust faster."

How ever you deal with the time change, at the very least try to make it a priority to get a good night sleep Sunday night before getting back into your Monday morning grind.?