Your Healthy Family: UCHealth Memorial's new hybrid O.R.

News5 got our first look inside the brand new state of the hybrid operating room at UCHealth Memorial central. This new operating room is one part of a nearly 8 million dollar expansion, that has dramatically increased patient care. Dr. Peter Walinsky, Senior Medical Director of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery served as our tour guide.

Dr. Walinsky explains, “This is our brand new state of the art hybrid operating room combines all of the best things about a conventional operating room, with all of the best things about a catheterization laboratory. We can do things like transcatheter aortic valve replacement where it's a surgical procedure that is dependent on imaging."

The imaging is provided by a Zeego robotic arm. The real time imaging during surgery allows surgeons to have a 360 degree view of the inside of the patient.

“It can move in pretty much any direction that you want it to. That makes it very flexible, that it can move all the way up and down the patient, and follow from the groin to the heart, all the way to the neck or even the head. “ says Dr. Walinsky. “It also has the capability to regulate its own position in the room so it can sense where the table is, where the patient is, and here the doctors are and not be in the way.”

For a Cardiothoracic Surgeon like Dr. Walinsky, surgery that relies on imaging when possible, means he doesn't have to open a patient's chest.

Dr. Walinsky says once the imaging robot is parked in the corner of the room, "Pretty much everything can be put on these monitors. Things like hemodynamics which is blood pressure and heart rate, you can have the echocardiogram that we're doing on the patient, you can have angiograms, you can put up a CAT scan. Really any information that the patient brings or that we bring to the patient can be displayed on the screen so that we can see it during the operating procedure".

