Your Healthy Family: Don't judge your habits too quickly

Dr. Karl Kuzis with UCHealth Memorial has given us several points of advice about fighting obesity which is closely tied to your heart health. First, was to understand in terms of your overall health why it’s so important to make sure you are close to your ideal body weight. Second, was to ‘know thyself’, in other words to learn your eating habits and patterns by writing them down for a couple of weeks. Third, was how to avoid the weight loss roller coaster so that you are adjusting to a healthy lifestyle not being on a ‘diet’. Fourth was how to manage fitness and weight together, and why the things you may think are so important, may not be the most important things.

Today Dr. Kuzis explains why it’s important that once we learn our patterns, that are not too quick to judge them.

"We have a tendency to drift into the place where we judge ourselves, and instead of just judging our self in an objective way, like ‘I'm eating in a particular way or I'm having snacks in a particular way’ and asking the question, why do I do that. Instead we can jump to the conclusion that we are weak and unable to (eat) in a certain way, and we can think that we are less, or that it’s not worth taking care of ourselves."

Dr. Kuzis says a great example of this might be that favorite jar of candy on a certain person's desk at work that is daily stop, for empty calories.

"In reality that may be important because cruising out there to the secretary's desk is the only time of the day they get to socialize with their co-workers, or talk about a project. Giving up that opportunity may actually screw us up socially. So while that snack and those calories may be an innocent bystander, it's the time that's important. The calories are not, but you will never get to that point of understanding, until you ask the question, why am I doing this? So knowing yourself and knowing your pattern and giving yourself the freedom to say ‘well why am I doing that?’ so you can learn and make sense of it. We do have to get past that judgement because that's what holds many people back in that process."