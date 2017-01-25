Your Healthy Family: Why Socrates' advice applies to healthy eating

Dr. Karl Kuzis with UCHealth Memorial explains how writing down everything you eat can help you discover unhealthy eating habits you're not aware of.

Dr. Karl Kuzis, a family practitioner with UCHealth Memorial, feels that when it comes to eating healthy, Socrates was on the money when he said "know thyself".

"All humans run their lives, if they realize it or not by habits and patterns. We all do it, and eating is no different.”

Dr. Kuzis feels that in general, most people strive to make good choices.

“Everybody knows a six pack and a bunch of Twinkies is not going to help them along the way.”

So while we don’t usually make a conscious choice to form a new bad habit, they have a way of sneaking up on us.

“As time goes on, they transition from something new to something that is habitual” says Dr. Kuzis. “Once it's a habit and now it's part of the pattern, you can't see it anymore. Intellectually your subconscious thinks you’re doing your pattern, but now is the opportunity for all sorts of things to slip in. The extra bit of breakfast with other people, the third cup of coffee with the sugar in it, the beer after work with your friends and you don't even notice these things are slipping in and next thing you know they are part of your pattern. Meanwhile you are think you are eating perfectly, because your subconscious is focused on that ideal, but in reality you have drifted far apart from it.”

So what to do? Dr. Kuzis says a great way to know your reality is take a moment and write down everything you eat and drink, and do it for a week or two. It’s a dietary way to follow Socrates’ advice.

"Know thyself is an old phrase, and if you simply track your food, carry around a piece of paper and write down the four attributes of food every time you put something in your mouth. What did I have; how much did I have; small medium or large portion is fine in the beginning; when did I eat it -- all so you get a sense of your day, and most importantly why."

Dr. Kuzis says if you challenge yourself on the things you eat, especially why you’re eating it, you will often find things in your life you can cut out, simply because they are habits or patterns. It’s the kind of information that can be very powerful in helping you make lasting changes in your lifestyle.?