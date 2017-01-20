Pueblo locals protest Trump presidency

Dozens of protesters met at the Sangre De Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo today, to march in protest of President Trump.

"I knew it would come and it makes me sad, but I know when you look at all these wonderful people that are here to work together and help each other and to stand up, as a child of the 60s I guess we just have to do this again," said protestor Teresa Grunewald.

The group walked to the El Pueblo Museum for food, music and to take turns with a Trump pinata.

Some attendees told News 5, it meant a lot to get everyone together.

"I think that Pueblo has the makings of being a mover and shaker in our country because we have different peoples who can contribute and they shouldn't be pushed aside," added fellow protestor Yolanda Butler.

Today's march was organized by Chicanos Against Trump.

"We are here we are supporting immigrants, LGBTQ people, womens rights, human rights, everybody. We are here and we'll do what we need to to help maintain people's rights," continued Grunewald.