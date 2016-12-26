Shayla Girardin comes to KOAA News 5 from California where she graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor's in Broadcast Journalism with an emphasis in Political Science.

During her studies, Shayla gained experience as a television newscast producer, reporter and anchor with the university station and the local ABC affiliate. She had the unique opportunity to interview celebrities including Zac Efron, Hilary Swank, Lucy Hale, Nick Carter and Jesse McCartney.

She's passionate about capturing and sharing stories while spreading a message of hope through journalism.

Shayla is an unabashed coffee enthusiast who loves exploring the outdoors and traveling.

Email: sgirardin@koaa.com

Facebook: Shayla Girardin

Twitter: @shaylagthatsme

Instagram: Shayla Girardin